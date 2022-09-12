Skip to main content

Matt Norlander On The Iso

The CBS Sports Analyst Gives Some Early Hype For the College Basketball Season

On this episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau speaks with special guest Matt Norlander from CBS Sports to get an early preview of the upcoming college basketball season. 

He talks about what he thinks will be some of the biggest stories to follow early in the year. 

He also gives Dan his take on how he thinks Gonzaga will do this year. 

Make sure you never miss an episode like this one all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

