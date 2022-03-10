Talking with Gonzaga Nation Writer Asher Ali

You have read his work all season long now get to know Gonzaga Nation staff writer and Gonzaga student Asher Ali.

He joins Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau to have a wide ranging conversation about the WCC tournament results, to favorite moments in program history, how Asher got started in sports journalism and more.

Asher brings his passionate and insightful views on Gonzaga basketball every week on our page so make sure to follow along for more as Gonzaga basketball continues their quest for a national championship.

With tons of content coming your way all throughout the NCAA tournament make sure you subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.