Michigan State coach Tom Izzo joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

Izzo talks about long history with Gonzaga and coach Mark Few

In what promises to be one of the best games of the preseason college basketball slate, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Michigan State Spartans will square off Friday in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego, California. 

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo joined Dan Dickau to preview the game on the Gonzaga Nation podcast. 

GONZAGA VS. MICHIGAN STATE GAME PREVIEW

