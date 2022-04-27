Mound Visit Podcast 'Is this the best pitching staff in school history?'

Michael Jackson Debates This on a Brand New Episode of the Mound Visit Podcast

The Gonzaga baseball team continues to have a historic season as they won on the road at Oregon State over the weekend.

On a brand new episode of the Mound Visit podcast on Gonzaga Nation host Michael Jackson is joined by special guest Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon to talk about the squad.

They highlight how the pitching has been the backbone of the successes this season and compare the rotation this year to some of the greats in program history.

They also outline where the team is at heading in to the final stretch of the season, including the longest home stand of the year.

Make sure you never miss an update on the Zags baseball season and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.