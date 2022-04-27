Skip to main content

Mound Visit Podcast 'Is this the best pitching staff in school history?'

Michael Jackson Debates This on a Brand New Episode of the Mound Visit Podcast

The Gonzaga baseball team continues to have a historic season as they won on the road at Oregon State over the weekend. 

On a brand new episode of the Mound Visit podcast on Gonzaga Nation host Michael Jackson is joined by special guest Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon to talk about the squad. 

They highlight how the pitching has been the backbone of the successes this season and compare the rotation this year to some of the greats in program history. 

They also outline where the team is at heading in to the final stretch of the season, including the longest home stand of the year. 

Make sure you never miss an update on the Zags baseball season and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Mound Visit Podcast 'Is this the best pitching staff in school history?'
Podcasts

Mound Visit Podcast 'Is this the best pitching staff in school history?'

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
JBH_0731
Basketball

Rasir Bolton declares for NBA draft after senior season at Gonzaga

By Asher Ali13 minutes ago
Introducing Bulldog Alley on Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Introducing Bulldog Alley on Gonzaga Nation

By Christian Pedersen, Asher Ali and Cole Forsman19 hours ago
Whats the Latest with the NBA Draft
Podcasts

The Latest on The NBA Draft and Gonzaga Basketball

By Christian Pedersen19 hours ago
NCAA photo
Basketball

NCAA President Mark Emmert to step down by June 2023

By Asher Ali20 hours ago
_Favicon-512_1
Recruiting

Gonzaga eyes backcourt studs Yates and Hunter

By Cole ForsmanApr 25, 2022
Basketball

Former Zag Jeremy Eaton passes away from rare form of cancer

By Cole ForsmanApr 22, 2022
JBH_1371
Basketball

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Asher AliApr 22, 2022
The Iso Chet Holmgren Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast: Chet Holmgren Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

By Christian PedersenApr 22, 2022