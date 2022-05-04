A Tribute To Gonzaga Baseball Coach Danny Evans

On the Latest Episode of Mound Visit They Pay Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Gonzaga Baseball Coach Danny Evans

The Gonzaga baseball program lost a family member this year when associate Head Coach Danny Evans passed away from stage 4 melanoma cancer.

Over his 19 seasons with the Bulldogs he left countless impacts both on and off the field and in the lives of everyone he met.

On this episode of the Mound Visit podcast Mike Jackson and Steve Hertz share stories and memories of Evans and talk at length about the impact and legacy he had on the program.