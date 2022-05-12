Skip to main content

Gonzaga Baseball Eyes Program History

Coach Sean Winston Joins the Mound Visit Podcast

The Gonzaga baseball season has entered the home stretch and continues to have one of the best years in program history. 

Special guest Gonzaga baseball coach Sean Winston joins Mike Jackson on the Mound Visit podcast to talk about the next to series the Zags have and what the team's mindset is. 

They also discuss the possibility of Gonzaga getting to possibly host a NCAA regional and what that would mean both short and long term for the program. 

With the playoffs rapidly approaching make sure you never miss an episode as the Zags chase the road to Omaha, make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

