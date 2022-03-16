Dan Dickau Previews the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament West Region

The NCAA mens basketball tournament is finally here and Gonzaga has the #1 seed in the West region.

Dan goes in depth on Gonzaga's first round opponent Georgia State, and has everything you need to pay attention to in that matchup.

He then breaks down the rest of the region team by team, looking at first round matchups as well as potential opponents down the road for Gonzaga.

Find out who he thinks will be advancing to the next rounds and who Gonzaga might match up better against in the tournament.

With updates from Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau coming your way all tournament long make sure you never miss a moment and to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.