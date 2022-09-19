Skip to main content

News About Zags in the NBA

Dan Dickau has the latest news and updates on all current Gonzaga alumni in the NBA

At Gonzaga Nation we are dedicated to bringing you all things Zags and that includes our wonderful alumni who are off playing in the professional ranks. 

On this episode Dan Dickau takes a a look around the NBA to highlight and update what the current generation of Gonzaga players in the NBA are up to. 

Make sure you never miss an episode or new break by subscribing to'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Zags In The NBA thumbnail
Podcasts

News About Zags in the NBA

By Christian Pedersen
portland thumbnail
Podcasts

Previewing Portland Mens Basketball

By Christian Pedersen
David Stockton played 14 games with the Memphis Grizzlies' G-League affiliate in the 2021-22 season.
Pro Zags

David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers

By Cole Forsman
The Iso August 31st Mailbag Edition thumbnail
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag September 14th

By Christian Pedersen
Joel Ayayi
Pro Zags

Joel Ayayi signs NBA contract with Orlando Magic

By Cole Forsman
Pacific Tigers preview 22-23 thumbnail
Podcasts

Pacific Basketball Season Preview

By Christian Pedersen
Matt Norlander thumbnail
Podcasts

Matt Norlander On The Iso

By Christian Pedersen
Drew Timme is the only player in GU program history to earn multiple All-American selections in a career.
Basketball

The case for Gonzaga's Drew Timme to win National Player of the Year

By Cole Forsman
zoom diallo curtis high school basketball
Recruiting

Zoom Diallo receives Gonzaga offer after unofficial visit

By Cole Forsman