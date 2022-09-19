News About Zags in the NBA

At Gonzaga Nation we are dedicated to bringing you all things Zags and that includes our wonderful alumni who are off playing in the professional ranks.

On this episode Dan Dickau takes a a look around the NBA to highlight and update what the current generation of Gonzaga players in the NBA are up to.

Make sure you never miss an episode or new break by subscribing to'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.