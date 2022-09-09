Pacer's GM Chad Buchanan on The Iso

On the latest episode of The Iso Dan Dickau is joined by Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan for a cant miss conversation.

Dan gets an inside look at the beginning of Andrew Nembhard's NBA career and how he is handling the transition to being a Pro.

We also get to hear about how Dan got his start in coaching thanks to Chad back in the day.

