Pacer's GM Chad Buchanan on The Iso

He Talks About Andrew Nembhard As a Pro And More

On the latest episode of The Iso Dan Dickau is joined by Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan for a cant miss conversation. 

Dan gets an inside look at the beginning of Andrew Nembhard's NBA career and how he is handling the transition to being a Pro.

We also get to hear about how Dan got his start in coaching thanks to Chad back in the day. 

Mare sure you never miss anything from Dan, Adam Morrison or any of the Gonzaga Nation reporters by subscribing to our feed on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

