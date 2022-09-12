Skip to main content

Pacific Basketball Season Preview

Dan Dickau Looks In Depth at Pacific Mens Basketball

Every week on Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau is counting down the days until the season by taking a deep dive once a week at a WCC opponent to see how they might do this year and what impact that could have on the Gonzaga season. 

This week it's the Pacific Tigers that Dan has an in depth breakdown on. 

Find out who he thinks are the key players to watch for this season and what are some of the biggest games for the Tigers. 

Make sure you catch all the episodes and updates we have all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.  

