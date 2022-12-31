Skip to main content

Pepperdine men's basketball assistant coach Ken Bone joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

Dan Dickau talks with the Waves' coach before they take on Gonzaga

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Pepperdine in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Ken Bone.

ken bone thumbnail
