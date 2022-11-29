PK85 tournament reaction: Did Gonzaga men's basketball turn a corner in win over Xavier?Gonzaga Nation reporters take an in-depth look at the Zags' performance in PortlandAuthor:Christian PedersenPublish date:Nov 29, 2022 3:18 PM ESTOn the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, reporters Cole Forsman and Henry Krueger break down the results from each game of the PK85 tournament and look ahead to the Baylor game. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.