Skip to main content

Previewing Portland Mens Basketball

Dan Dickau has a look at the Gonzaga WCC rival heading in to the 22-23 season.

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau is helping you get ready for the 22-23 college basketball season with an in depth look at one of the Zags WCC opponents. 

This Week Dan is breaking down the University of Portland and highlighting some of the key players and matchups he is watching for on their schedule. 

Make sure you stay up to date with all things Gonzaga basketball by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

portland thumbnail
Podcasts

Previewing Portland Mens Basketball

By Christian Pedersen
David Stockton played 14 games with the Memphis Grizzlies' G-League affiliate in the 2021-22 season.
Pro Zags

David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers

By Cole Forsman
The Iso August 31st Mailbag Edition thumbnail
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag September 14th

By Christian Pedersen
Joel Ayayi
Pro Zags

Joel Ayayi signs NBA contract with Orlando Magic

By Cole Forsman
Pacific Tigers preview 22-23 thumbnail
Podcasts

Pacific Basketball Season Preview

By Christian Pedersen
Matt Norlander thumbnail
Podcasts

Matt Norlander On The Iso

By Christian Pedersen
Drew Timme is the only player in GU program history to earn multiple All-American selections in a career.
Basketball

The case for Gonzaga's Drew Timme to win National Player of the Year

By Cole Forsman
zoom diallo curtis high school basketball
Recruiting

Zoom Diallo receives Gonzaga offer after unofficial visit

By Cole Forsman
Chad Buchanan Interview t
Podcasts

Pacer's GM Chad Buchanan on The Iso

By Christian Pedersen