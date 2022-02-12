Skip to main content

Friday's with Sac&Jack and Special Guest Dan Dickau

The Sac & Jack Podcast hosted by Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris is one of the best shows around and Gonzaga Nation is proud to bring you an exclusive episode every Friday.

This week on the show Dan Dickau joins thew action to talk about the Pacific game, ice skating and more. 

Prefer to listen? Then make sure to subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast feed at Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gonzaga-nation/id1602307011

Also they have tons of great stuff coming your way all week long so please make sure to follow them on twitter at @SackJack1 and use this link to find the best way for you to subscribe and follow along. 

recording 1
Podcasts

Friday's with Sac&Jack and Special Guest Dan Dickau

18 seconds ago
Photo Feb 10, 7 48 47 PM (1)
Basketball

Photos: Rasir Bolton scores game-high 20 pts as No. 2 Gonzaga cruises past Pacific 89-51

21 hours ago
Basketball

Recap: Bolton's 20 guides Gonzaga past Pacific

23 hours ago
Basketball

Preview: Gonzaga returns home to host Pacific

Feb 10, 2022
Blake Fry From The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation to Talk Vegas
Podcasts

Meet Blake Fry, The Vegas Coordinator for the Gonzaga Kennel Club

Feb 10, 2022
Gonzaga Nation Podcast Feb 9th
Podcasts

A New Gonzaga Nation Podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

Feb 9, 2022
Sabonis photo
Pro Zags

Damontis Sabonis on the move to Sacramento in blockbuster deal Tuesday

Feb 9, 2022
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Podcast - Evaluating The Youth On Gonzaga's Team and How They Have Grown

Feb 8, 2022
This Week in WCC Basketball Feb 7
WCC News

This Week in WCC Basketball

Feb 7, 2022