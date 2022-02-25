Fridays With Sac&Jack February 25th: Chet is #1

Every Friday Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris have a bonus episode of the Sac&Jack podcast for Gonzaga Nation subscribers.

This week they discuss just how much of a superstar Chet Holmgren has grown in to and if he has the potential to be the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Jack tells the story about going to the Gonzaga game at USF last night and getting to talk trash to opposing fans in person again.

Additionally they take a few minutes to appreciate the blessings they have in life and what a great opportunity it is for them to have a podcast together.

Finally they debate what would happen if Rob's mom ever came on the court after he took a hard foul.

Make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation and the Sac&Jack show on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.