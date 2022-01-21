Skip to main content

Gonzaga Nation Exclusive Episode of the Sac & Jack Podcast - Big Scandal and the Producer Steps in it with Rob

Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris

The Sac & Jack Podcast hosted by Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris is one of the best shows around and Gonzaga Nation is proud to bring you an exclusive episode every Friday. 

The headlines from this week's episode of Sac & Jack include the possible scandal from the Bulldogs win against USF and awarding their MVP and LVP each from the past week. 

Plus they look ahead to March Madness and breaking down the ever growing chances of meeting up with the University of Arizona later in the tournament, also their producer steps in it with Rob. 

Prefer to listen? Then make sure to subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast feed at Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. 

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gonzaga-nation/id1602307011

Also they have tons of great stuff coming your way all week long so please make sure to follow them on twitter at @SackJack1 and use this link to find the best way for you to subscribe and follow along. 

Fridays with Sac & Jack - January 21st
