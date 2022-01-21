Gonzaga Nation Exclusive Episode of the Sac & Jack Podcast - Big Scandal and the Producer Steps in it with Rob

The Sac & Jack Podcast hosted by Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris is one of the best shows around and Gonzaga Nation is proud to bring you an exclusive episode every Friday.

The headlines from this week's episode of Sac & Jack include the possible scandal from the Bulldogs win against USF and awarding their MVP and LVP each from the past week.

Plus they look ahead to March Madness and breaking down the ever growing chances of meeting up with the University of Arizona later in the tournament, also their producer steps in it with Rob.

