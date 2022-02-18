Skip to main content

Fridays With Sac & Jack Beating Pepperdine, The Olympics and the Oscars

Every Friday Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris from the Sac&Jack Podcast Stop by Gonzaga Nation

On this week's special edition of the Sac&Jack podcast they celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the last time that Pepperdine beat Gonzaga at basketball. 

They also discuss in depth the Winter Olympics and what has and hasn't been working well this year's broadcast. Is the new Peacock streaming model worth paying for? Is the time zone difference too much to overcome? Or should there be more sports to get more people interested?

The Oscar nominations are out and they see if they have seen even half of the movies listed for best picture, you might be surprised who has seen the most. 

Also Rob shares an idea for a controversial tattoo he wants to get some time soon.

