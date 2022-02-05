Friday Exclusive with the Sac&Jack Show

The Sac & Jack Podcast hosted by Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris is one of the best shows around and Gonzaga Nation is proud to bring you an exclusive episode every Friday.

This week on the show Jack is officiating a wedding, Rob has to struggle to believe that anything left on the schedule is a struggle for Gonzaga and. they debate if they want UCLA or Arizona in the tournament.

