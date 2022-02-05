Skip to main content

Friday Exclusive with the Sac&Jack Show

Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris have an exclusive episode just for Gonzaga Nation

The Sac & Jack Podcast hosted by Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris is one of the best shows around and Gonzaga Nation is proud to bring you an exclusive episode every Friday.

This week on the show Jack is officiating a wedding, Rob has to struggle to believe that anything left on the schedule is a struggle for Gonzaga and. they debate if they want UCLA or Arizona in the tournament. 

Prefer to listen? Then make sure to subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast feed at Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gonzaga-nation/id1602307011

Also they have tons of great stuff coming your way all week long so please make sure to follow them on twitter at @SackJack1 and use this link to find the best way for you to subscribe and follow along. 

