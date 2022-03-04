Skip to main content

Fridays With The Sac&Jack Podcast

Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris have a Bonus Episode for Gonzaga Nation Fans

Every Friday Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris of the Sac&Jack Podcast join Gonzaga Nation for a special bonus episode. 

This week they have begun to get fully hyped up for games again now that the tournaments are here, starting with the WCC tournament. 

Jack sets up one of the best punchlines of his entire career at the expense of producer Christian. 

Later in the show they talk about how California is potentially headed in a natural disaster with a major earthquake and how that might change Rob's travel plans for the weekend. 

Also Jack reviews the new Batman movie to close out the show. 

Fridays with Sac & Jack - March 4th
Podcasts

Fridays With The Sac&Jack Podcast

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
Previewing the First Round of the WCC Basketball Tournament
Podcasts

Previewing the First Round of the WCC Tournament

By Christian Pedersen4 hours ago
MYK_4545
Basketball

Chet Holmgren finalist for Karl Malone power forward of the year

By Asher Ali10 hours ago
March 3rd Bracketology Update
Podcasts

March 3rd Gonzaga Basketball Bracketology Update

By Christian Pedersen22 hours ago
Gonzaga Nation Podcast - WCC Awards and a Few Days off Before the Tournament
Podcasts

Adam and Dan Talk WCC Awards and Tournament Time

By Christian Pedersen23 hours ago
Special Guest matt Santangelo Joins Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Special Guest Matt Santangelo Joins Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenMar 2, 2022
Cameron Weaver from the Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Cameron Weaver from the Gonzaga Kennel Club Talks with Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenMar 2, 2022
MYK_4253
Basketball

Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard in running for end of the season awards

By Asher AliMar 2, 2022
Gonzaga Nation Racapping A Crazy Weekend
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Podcast : The Fallout from a Crazy Weekend

By Christian PedersenFeb 28, 2022