Fridays With The Sac&Jack Podcast

Every Friday Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris of the Sac&Jack Podcast join Gonzaga Nation for a special bonus episode.

This week they have begun to get fully hyped up for games again now that the tournaments are here, starting with the WCC tournament.

Jack sets up one of the best punchlines of his entire career at the expense of producer Christian.

Later in the show they talk about how California is potentially headed in a natural disaster with a major earthquake and how that might change Rob's travel plans for the weekend.

Also Jack reviews the new Batman movie to close out the show.

