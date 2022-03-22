Skip to main content

Cool Restaurants to Check Out in San Francisco

Jack Ferris and Dan Dickau have

Gonzaga basketball is headed to San Francisco this week to play in its seventh straight Sweet 16.

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is joined by Jack Ferris to share some recommendations some cool places to eat that you might want to consider checking out if you make the trip to support the Zags. 

Make sure you also check out the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau as they preview Gonzaga's next game and answer the Epic Sports Bar fan question of the show.

Be sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

