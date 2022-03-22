Best Places to Stay in San Francisco

Jack Ferris Joins Dan Dickau to Recommend Places to Stay in SF for the Sweet 16

Gonzaga basketball is headed to San Francisco this week to play in its seventh straight Sweet 16.

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is joined by Jack Ferris to share some recommendations on the best hotels to check out for a fun and convenient place to stay.

Make sure you also check out the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau as they preview Gonzaga's next game and answer the Epic Sports Bar fan question of the show.

Be sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.