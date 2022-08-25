Special Guest Kyle Wiltjer On The Iso

On the latest episode of The Iso Dan Dickau gets the chance to catch up with former Zag to tell some great stories and get an update on what Wiltjer is up to these days.

Dan also talks with Kyle about NIL and the impacts it's already having on the basketball world, also Dan finds out what Kyle would have wanted to have a deal for if he was in school now.

