Special Guest Ray Giacoletti on Gonzaga Nation

He Joins Dan Dickau To Talk About The 2022 - 23 College Basketball Season And More

On the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation special guest and former Zag coach Ray Giacoletti joins Dan Dickau for a wide ranging conversation. 

They talk about the 22-23 college basketball season, share stories from Giacoletti's time in Spokane and even talk a little family. 

For more episodes like this and to always stay up to date with Gonzaga basketball make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

ray giacoletti thumbnail
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
