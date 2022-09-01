Special Guest Ray Giacoletti on Gonzaga Nation

On the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation special guest and former Zag coach Ray Giacoletti joins Dan Dickau for a wide ranging conversation.

They talk about the 22-23 college basketball season, share stories from Giacoletti's time in Spokane and even talk a little family.

For more episodes like this and to always stay up to date with Gonzaga basketball make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.