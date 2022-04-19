Skip to main content

Dan Dickau Answers the Epic Sports Bar Fan Question of the Day

What is Julian Strawther's NBA draft potential?

EPIC sports bar at Northern Quest is Spokane’s home for sports. Catch all the action up close and personal on a 30’ HDTV. Enjoy upscale pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, too. EPIC sports bar, where watching sports is a sport. More at northernquest.com.

Every show Dan Dickau takes a moment to answer a question from the viewers, this week it's about Julian Strawther declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. 

Huge thanks to Epic Sports Bar for their continued support of Gonzaga Nation, please make sure to go support the people who support us. 

And make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Youtube, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss and episode or update on Gonzaga sports. 

Fan Question of the Day
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers the Epic Sports Bar Fan Question of the Day

By Christian Pedersen54 seconds ago
The Iso with Dan Dickau Returns
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast with Dan Dickau Returns with New Episodes on Gonzaga Nation

By Christian Pedersen28 minutes ago
Gonzaga Baseball Update with Special Guest Sean Winston
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Update with Special Guest Sean Winston

By Christian Pedersen20 hours ago
JBH_1812
Basketball

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Asher Ali22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 7.38.36 PM
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Exclusive : Meet the Founding Members of the GU Kennel Club

By Christian PedersenApr 13, 2022
Around The Horn Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Gonzaga Baseball Legend Steve Hertz Joins a New Episode of Around The Horn

By Christian PedersenApr 13, 2022
Pro Zags

Gonzaga's journey into the Metaverse starts with NFT trading cards

By Cole ForsmanApr 11, 2022
Drew Timme NBA Draft Deadlines
Podcasts

Can Drew Timme Come Back to Gonzaga After Declaring for the NBA Draft?

By Christian PedersenApr 8, 2022
USD Hires Steve Lavin as Basketball Head Coach
Podcasts

USD Names Steve Lavin as New Basketball Coach

By Christian PedersenApr 8, 2022