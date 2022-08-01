Summer Pro Am Thoughts

As the summer continues its longest stretch of little college action the Pro Am circuit takes center stage in the basketball world.

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau takes a look at the action happening across the country in these tournaments, including the Drew League, and how there can be some amazing stories to unfold from them.

He also gives some insight as to why the style of play in these leagues is geared toward giving big time scorers a chance to shine.

