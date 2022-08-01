Skip to main content

Summer Pro Am Thoughts

Dan Dickau Discusses the Drew League and More

As the summer continues its longest stretch of little college action the Pro Am circuit takes center stage in the basketball world. 

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau takes a look at the action happening across the country in these tournaments, including the Drew League, and how there can be some amazing stories to unfold from them. 

He also gives some insight as to why the style of play in these leagues is geared toward giving big time scorers a chance to shine. 

With the school year about to start make sure you never miss an episode by searching and subscribing to'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

2022 Summer Pro-Am Time
Podcasts

Summer Pro Am Thoughts

By Christian Pedersen32 seconds ago
gonzaga-nation-16x9
Podcasts

The Second Evaluation Period Ends

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:18 PM EDT
The Iso July 27th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:09 PM EDT
Nemb2
Basketball

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

By Asher AliJul 25, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
On the last day of camp, Anton Watson spent time taking pictures with his campers and signing autographs.
Basketball

For love of the game: Anton Watson hosts basketball camp at Shoot 360

By Cole ForsmanJul 21, 2022 6:57 PM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

The Iso July 26th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 21, 2022 12:07 AM EDT
draft n
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

By Asher AliJul 20, 2022 9:13 PM EDT
Compostion-
Podcasts

The Latest From Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 18, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
Chet CNN
Basketball

Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren ruled out of OKC's Friday Summer League matchup

By Asher AliJul 15, 2022 8:08 PM EDT