Sundance Wicks On The Iso

Dan Dickau Catches Up With The Wyoming Basketball Coach

On a brand new episode of The Iso podcast Dan Dickau is joined by Wyoming assistant mens basketball coach Sundance Wicks. 

Dan has a wide ranging conversation on basketball, coaching and life with Wicks. 

He also gets an early preview on what to expect from Wyoming basketball this year. 

To close out Wicks shares some great advice to younger players and families out there on the recruiting grind. 

Make sure you never miss an episode by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple. Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

sundance wicks episode graphic 2
