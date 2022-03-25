Looking Back on Day 1 of the Sweet 16

Dan Dickau Has Reaction and Analysis to All The Games

In addition to the Gonzaga game Dan Dickau has a look at the rest of what happened on Thursday on the first day of Sweet 16 action.

And just because Gonzaga is out of the NCAA mens basketball tournament doesn't mean the end of the season for Gonzaga Nation, Dan and Adam will be back all tournament long and there will be tons of great new content coming all year long.

Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.