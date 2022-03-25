Skip to main content

Previewing Friday's Sweet 16 Games

Dan Dickau has a look Ahead a the Remaining Games

Our host Dan Dickau has a full preview of all the Sweet 16 games happening on Friday. 

And just because Gonzaga is out of the NCAA mens basketball tournament doesn't mean the end of the season for Gonzaga Nation, Dan and Adam will be back all tournament long and there will be tons of great new content coming all year long.

Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Sweet 16 Day 2 Preview
Podcasts

Previewing Friday's Sweet 16 Games

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
Gonzaga Comes Up Short Against Arkansas in the Sweet 16
Podcasts

Looking Back on Day 1 of the Sweet 16

By Christian Pedersen4 minutes ago
ark 2
Basketball

Gonzaga tournament run ends in 68-74 loss to Arkansas

By Asher Ali16 hours ago
JBH_1178
Basketball

Gonzaga gets ready for Sweet 16 battle with the Razorbacks

By Asher Ali23 hours ago
Gonzaga Nation Eyeing the Elite 8
Podcasts

What Will it Take to Make the Elite 8

By Christian PedersenMar 24, 2022
Dan Dickau Previews the Sweet 16
Podcasts

An In Depth Sweet 16 Preview from Dan Dickau

By Christian PedersenMar 24, 2022
Free Ira Brown Looks at the Arkansas Matchup
Podcasts

Free ira Brown Video Bonus Sweet 16 Edition

By Christian PedersenMar 24, 2022
Special Guest Emily Schwartz from the Kennel Club
Podcasts

Emily Schwartz from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation

By Christian PedersenMar 24, 2022
Recommendations on Places to Stay in San Francisco
Podcasts

Cool Restaurants to Check Out in San Francisco

By Christian PedersenMar 22, 2022