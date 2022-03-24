Skip to main content
An In Depth Sweet 16 Preview from Dan Dickau

Everything You Need to Know About #4 Arkansas

For the seventh year in a row, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be dancing into the second week of the NCAA tournament. On Saturday, the Zags defeated the regional No. 9 seed Memphis Tigers 82-78, inspired by a back half performance that led the Zags to overcome a double-digit deficit for the first time all season.

The Zags next have to look forward to a Sweet 16 matchup with the four-seed University of Arkansas, the No. 17 team in the country, in San Francisco on Thursday.

Dan Dickau has an in depth preview. 

