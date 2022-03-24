An In Depth Sweet 16 Preview from Dan Dickau

For the seventh year in a row, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be dancing into the second week of the NCAA tournament. On Saturday, the Zags defeated the regional No. 9 seed Memphis Tigers 82-78, inspired by a back half performance that led the Zags to overcome a double-digit deficit for the first time all season.

The Zags next have to look forward to a Sweet 16 matchup with the four-seed University of Arkansas, the No. 17 team in the country, in San Francisco on Thursday.

Dan Dickau has an in depth preview.

Make sure to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.