Previewing USF Basketball with Head Coach Todd Golden

Dan Dickau is Joined By Dons Head Coach Todd Golden

On this episode Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau speaks with friend of the show and USF Dons head basketball coach Todd Golden.

Gonzaga plays USF for the second time this season as they play on Thursday night. 

They chop it up about what it takes to prepare for Gonzaga at this point in the season. 

How much is USF scoreboard watching and playing out the scenarios for the post season? 

They talk about this and more on the podcast. 

Make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Special Guest Todd Golden from USF Basketball Part 2
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
1 minute ago
Basketball

Preview: Zags travel to the Bay to face hungry Dons

By Cole Forsman
3 hours ago
Gonzaga Nation NBA All Star Edition
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation NBA All Star Edition

By Christian Pedersen
Feb 22, 2022
MYK_3691
Basketball

Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP, Tommy Lloyd's Arizona No. 2

By Asher Ali
Feb 21, 2022
This Week in WCC Basketball Februsary 21st
Podcasts

This Week in WCC Basketball February 21st Edition

By Christian Pedersen
Feb 21, 2022
MYK_5030
Photos

Photogallery Gonzaga Beats Santa Clara 81-69

By
Christian Pedersen and
Asher Ali
Feb 20, 2022
MYK_3795
Basketball

Recap: Zags clinch WCC regular season title, down Broncos on senior night

By Cole Forsman
Feb 20, 2022
Basketball

Preview: Bulldogs host bucking Broncos on senior night

By Cole Forsman
Feb 19, 2022
Kennel Club Tent City Coordinator Jason Seigel Joins Gonzaga Nation
Podcasts

Tent City Coordinator Jason Siegle Talks with Gonzaga Nation

By Christian Pedersen
41 minutes ago