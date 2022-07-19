Skip to main content

The Latest From Summer League

Zags All Over The World Are Ballin Out

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast host Dan Dickau has a look around the world at all the Gonzaga Alumni who are playing in summer leagues. 

From the NBA to Europe there are former Bulldogs showing off impressive form this summer. 

Also Dan takes a deep dive on who he thinks is the most pleasant surprise of the summer. 

Make sure you always stay up to date on the latest Zag news by subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

