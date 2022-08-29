Skip to main content

The Latest WCC Basketball News

Dan Dickau Has The Top Stories

Every week on Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau starts the week off by bringing you the biggest headlines and updates from around the WCC. He also shares his takes on how each story could possibly impact the Gonzaga basketball season. 

Find out what the rest of the conference has been up to on WCC Monday's. 

With the season coming up there's no better time to subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
The Zags added Efton Reid, Malachi Smith and Braden Huff to the fold over the offseason.
Basketball

Small-ball or run it back? Analyzing potential starting fives for Gonzaga

By Cole Forsman
Podcasts

Special Guest Kyle Wiltjer On The Iso

By Christian Pedersen
Podcasts

Looking at the 22-23 GU Women's Schedule

By Christian Pedersen
Pro Zags

Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season with foot injury

By Cole Forsman
With only one official commit, the Zags have the 35th-ranked recruiting class for 2023 according to 247sports.com
Recruiting

Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects

By Cole Forsman
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
McFarland (left) is entering his senior season at Rancho Verde High School.
Podcasts

Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting

By Christian Pedersen
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian Pedersen