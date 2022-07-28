The Second Evaluation Period Ends

The second college coaches recruiting evaluation period is now over and it's time now for in depth analysis and recruiting on a more select list of players.

Dan Dickau explains the behind the scenes process on how coaches take what they have seen the past few weeks and focus in on the final list of target players to go after.

He also outlines how players get picked for either official or unofficial campus visits.

Finally he talks about the impact the new NCAA transfer rules might have on the next few years of recruiting.

Never miss an episode by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.