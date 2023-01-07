Skip to main content

Gonzaga's first WCC road trip shows depth of conference

The West Coast Conference is deep and talented this season

The No. 9 Gonzaga men's basketball team escaped San Francisco with a 77-75 win on Thursday night. Now the Bulldogs have to contend with a very good Santa Clara team.

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison analyze the Zags' first West Coast Conference road trip of the season and what it reveals about the strength of the WCC.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.

gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202322
Basketball

3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Santa Clara: Nolan Hickman has career night, Drew Timme bounces back

By Henry Krueger
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20232
Photos

Gonzaga photos: Bulldogs beat Santa Clara to move to 3-0 in WCC

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
USATSI_19746206
Basketball

Gonzaga survives again: Nolan Hickman helps Zags avoid upset against Santa Clara

By Henry Krueger
Gonzaga Bulldogs Pepperdine Waves57
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
Zoom Diallo
Recruiting

Zoom Diallo visiting Gonzaga for Portland game

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Bulldogs San Francisco Dons9
Podcasts

Gonzaga's first WCC road trip shows depth of conference

By Christian Pedersen
scott garson thumbnail
Podcasts

Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Bulldogs San Francisco Dons19
Basketball

No. 9 Gonzaga heads to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos

By Cole Forsman
Malachi Smith
Photos

Photos from Gonzaga's 77-75 win over San Francisco

By Gonzaga Nation Staff