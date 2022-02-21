This Week in WCC Basketball February 21st Edition

Every Week Gonzaga Nation Host Dan Dickau Looks at Everything Happening in the Conference

Every week Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau has a look at all the major stories and everything you need to know from around the conference.

As we close in to the end of the regular season every game becomes more and more important for the teams who are fighting for position for the conference tournament.

Can Gonzaga finish off another perfect regular in conference play? What do the players still need to focus on in order to be ready for the challenge of the post season?

Dan Dickau answers those and looks at the upcoming games on Gonzaga's schedule this week.

