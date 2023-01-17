WCC men's basketball: Saint Mary's guard Aiden Mahaney one of best freshmen in country

Gonzaga's first matchup with Saint Mary's is still three weeks aways, but the hype is already building.

The Gaels (16-4) crept into the national rankings this week at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. And freshman guard Aiden Mahaney is turning heads with his impressive play. Mahaney, who was SBLive's North Coast Section Player of the Year last season at Campolindo High School in Moraga, California, is leading the Gaels in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

Mahaney led Saint Mary's to two wins last week, scoring 25 in a win over Loyola Marymount and 21 in a victory over San Francisco.

In the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau talks about Mahaney's impact, the looming showdown with Gonzaga and much more.

