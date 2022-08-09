Skip to main content

WCC Summer Recap

Dan Dickau Breaks Down the Biggest Stories In The Conference

It wasn't just Gonzaga basketball making the headlines this summer, there was plenty of news across the WCC and on this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau recaps some of the biggest stories from the past few months. 

Several teams selected new head coaches, some major on court threats decided on the NBA draft and Dan Dickau has reaction and analysis on all of it. 

Plus he breaks down the latest news on the Gonzaga basketball program. 

Make sure you never miss an episode all season long by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

