What Gonzaga Is Doing For Recruiting This Summer

Dan Dickau Has An Insider Look At What The Coaching Staff Is Up To This Summer

The summer recruiting period is heating up and the Gonzaga coaching staff is working in full effect to try and find the next generation of great players. 

He has a full breakdown of what the coaching staff and assistants do in order to make sure that the entire country is covered and that no prospect gets overlooked. 

Plus he shares his thoughts on what they should be focusing on in order to help Gonzaga reach the next level. 

Make sure you stay in the loop on recruiting and all things Zags by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

