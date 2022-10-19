Skip to main content

Why Does Gonzaga End the Year with a Non Conference Game?

Dan Dickau answers that and other viewer questions

On the latest episode of The Iso Dan Dickau takes time to open up the mailbag and answer viewer submitted questions about the upcoming Gonzaga basketball season.

Find out why the Zags will end the regular season with a game against a non conference opponent and get his take on the players to watch the most.  

