Why hasn't Julian Strawther taken a bigger leap for Gonzaga this season?

Listen to the latest episode of the Sac & Jack podcast on Gonzaga Nation

After flirting with the NBA draft last offseason, Julian Strawther is struggling to find his rhythm for the Gonzaga men's basketball team this season. His struggles took center stage in the Zags' 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount when he went 1-for-8 with just 4 rebounds.

On the latest episode of the Sac and Jack podcast, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris debate why Strawther is struggling, why Dominick Harris isn't playing and what the Zags need to do to improve on both ends of the floor.

