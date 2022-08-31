Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check out.

