Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Question On A Mailbag Wednesday

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check out. 

With the college basketball season right around the corner make sure you stay up to date on all things Zags and never miss a podcast or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

