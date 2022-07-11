Skip to main content

Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

Dan Dickau Has An Update On All The Action

The NBA summer league is in full swing and the have been plenty of Gonzaga alumni having great starts to their summers. 

We all know about the historic debut Chet Holmgren made for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it now seems like there is a former Zag making headlines almost every day. 

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau has a look around the NBA summer league at all the headlines and stat lines that you may have missed. 

Make sure that you stay up to date all summer long on Zags basketball by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Podcasts

Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

By Christian Pedersen1 minute ago
Nembhard again
Basketball

Nembhard puts up double digits but struggles against former USF guard in Pacers loss

By Asher Ali11 hours ago
Chet THunder
Basketball

Chet Holmgren and Thunder's young can't close out on Rockets Saturday

By Asher Ali23 hours ago
Andy 2
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard finishes +21 in NBA Summer League debut

By Asher AliJul 8, 2022
1241726351-850x560
Podcasts

Chet Holmgren Makes A Historic NBA Debut

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

Summer Recruiting Heats Up

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022
The Iso July 6th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Mailbag: Would Leaving the WCC Even Help Gonzaga?

By Christian PedersenJul 6, 2022
download
Podcasts

NBA Summer League Preview

By Christian PedersenJul 5, 2022
Chet Holmgren will wear No. 7 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the same jersey number he wore as a member of the 2021 USA U19 National Team last summer.
Pro Zags

How to Watch, What to Expect From Holmgren and Nembhard this Summer

By Cole ForsmanJul 5, 2022