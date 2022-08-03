New Gonzaga Women's Basketball Podcast

Gonzaga Nation is proud to announce the addition of Stephanie Hawk-Freeman to the lineup of Bulldogs coverage.

Her new podcast 'The Zone' will be dedicated to bringing you the best Gonzaga women's basketball coverage around.

On her first episode she has GU head coach Lisa Fortier as her guest.

Coach Fortier joins the show to talk about what the program has been up to this offseason as well as gives fans an early look at why she is so excited for the 22-23 season.

With the countdown to the season on now make sure you don't miss any episodes by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.