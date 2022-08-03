Skip to main content

New Gonzaga Women's Basketball Podcast

Host Stephanie Hawk-Freeman Has A New Podcast On The Gonzaga Nation Network

Gonzaga Nation is proud to announce the addition of Stephanie Hawk-Freeman to the lineup of Bulldogs coverage. 

Her new podcast 'The Zone' will be dedicated to bringing you the best Gonzaga women's basketball coverage around. 

On her first episode she has GU head coach Lisa Fortier as her guest. 

Coach Fortier joins the show to talk about what the program has been up to this offseason as well as gives fans an early look at why she is so excited for the 22-23 season. 

With the countdown to the season on now make sure you don't miss any episodes by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.13.08 PM
Podcasts

New Gonzaga Women's Basketball Podcast

By Christian Pedersen20 minutes ago
The WCC regular season runs from Dec. 31 to Feb. 25. It's the earliest the Zags have started conference play since the 2017-18 season.
Basketball

Gonzaga's 2022-23 WCC slate revealed

By Cole Forsman1 hour ago
2022 Summer Pro-Am Time
Podcasts

Summer Pro Am Thoughts

By Christian PedersenAug 1, 2022 7:33 PM EDT
gonzaga-nation-16x9
Podcasts

The Second Evaluation Period Ends

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:18 PM EDT
The Iso July 27th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:09 PM EDT
Nemb2
Basketball

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

By Asher AliJul 25, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
On the last day of camp, Anton Watson spent time taking pictures with his campers and signing autographs.
Basketball

For love of the game: Anton Watson hosts basketball camp at Shoot 360

By Cole ForsmanJul 21, 2022 6:57 PM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

The Iso July 26th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 21, 2022 12:07 AM EDT
draft n
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

By Asher AliJul 20, 2022 9:13 PM EDT