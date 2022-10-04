Skip to main content

Previewing the Women's Basketball Non Conference Schedule

Hear why Stephanie Hawk Freeman thinks this be a breakout year for the Lady Zags

With the college basketball season rapidly approaching it's time to start taking an in depth look at the schedule for this year's Women's basketball team. 

On this episode of The Zone Stephanie Hawk Freeman takes an in depth look at the non conference schedule. 

Find out why she thinks this could be the perfect recipe for a breakout year for coach Fortier and her squad. 

This is just one of the many weekly podcasts you'll find all season long on 'Gonzaga Nation' so make sure to subscribe wherever you get you podcasts so you never miss an episode from Stephanie, Dan Dickau or any of our hosts. 

The Zags kickoff the preseason as the No. 1 ranked team in CBS Sports' most recent poll.
Drew Timme could be the first player to win back-to-back WCC POY awards since Blake Stepp (2002-03, 2003-04).
The Bulldogs host the Cougars one day before the first round of the WCC tournament in Las Vegas
