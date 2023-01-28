Skip to main content

Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon

Stromer was not fazed by the big stage on Friday night

Gonzaga fans, get excited.

Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.

The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to an entertaining 66-62 win over shorthanded Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth). The Trailblazers were playing without McDonald's All-American Bronny James who is nursing a knee injury.

Stromer is a four-star prospect with crazy range and athleticism. He's projected to slide right into Gonzaga's lineup next year as a true freshman. Watch the highlights from his performance against Sierra Canyon and read the full story on SBLive Sports.

MORE COVERAGE ON SBLIVE SPORTS

dusty stromer gonzaga commit
Recruiting

Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions50
Basketball

After weeklong break, No. 14 Gonzaga resumes play against Portland

By Henry Krueger
Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau
Podcasts

Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions84
Podcasts

How will Gonzaga respond to more physical play from WCC teams?

By Christian Pedersen
sac and jack generic thumbnail
Podcasts

Why hasn't Julian Strawther taken a bigger leap for Gonzaga this season?

By Christian Pedersen
USATSI_19727369
Basketball

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 17 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)

By Henry Krueger
USATSI_19760727
Pro Zags

Rui Hachimura traded to Lakers ahead of NBA trade deadline

By Henry Krueger
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions31
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)

By Cole Forsman
USATSI_19720857
Basketball

NBA trade deadline rumors: Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura being shopped around by Washington Wizards

By Henry Krueger