Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Stromer was not fazed by the big stage on Friday night
Gonzaga fans, get excited.
Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.
The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to an entertaining 66-62 win over shorthanded Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth). The Trailblazers were playing without McDonald's All-American Bronny James who is nursing a knee injury.
Stromer is a four-star prospect with crazy range and athleticism. He's projected to slide right into Gonzaga's lineup next year as a true freshman. Watch the highlights from his performance against Sierra Canyon and read the full story on SBLive Sports.