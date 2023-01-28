Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon

Gonzaga fans, get excited.

Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.

The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to an entertaining 66-62 win over shorthanded Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth). The Trailblazers were playing without McDonald's All-American Bronny James who is nursing a knee injury.

Stromer is a four-star prospect with crazy range and athleticism. He's projected to slide right into Gonzaga's lineup next year as a true freshman. Watch the highlights from his performance against Sierra Canyon and read the full story on SBLive Sports.

