Dusty Stromer becomes Gonzaga's first 2023 commit

GU solidified its "Zags got dudes" mantra on Sunday by securing a commitment from Stromer and LSU transfer Efton Reid

Stromer has upside shooting, rebounding and on defense at 6-foot-6 (photo courtesy of Stromer's Instagram).

Gonzaga men’s basketball has landed its first commit from the high school class of 2023 in Dusty Stromer. The four star shooting guard from Sherman Oaks, California, announced his commitment to GU on Sunday, about an hour after LSU Transfer Efton Reid said he’ll be coming to GU next year.

Announced through Stromer's Instagram account, the 17-year-old's post was flooded with comments, including from Lakers guard Russell Westbrook who congratulated Stromer on his decision.

At 6-foot-6, 180 pounds, the No. 47 recruit in his class according to 247Sports possesses a smooth jump shot with plus rebounding and defensive ability. In his junior season at Notre Dame High School, Stromer averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He was 46% from the field and 38% from 3-point land.

Stromer decided to be a Zag over other programs like Houston, Arizona and UCLA. He took an official visit to GU in February, which seemingly stole him away from hometown favorites to sign him in UCLA.

The Zags are looking a little thin on numbers in their backcourt, with all three of their starting guards last season wading in the 2022 NBA Draft pool. It’s also up in the air whether the guards remaining out of Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis and Dominick Harris will stick around after the 2022-23 season concludes.

Although Stromer won’t be on campus until that point, he’s a sure fire fit within GU's depth chart two seasons out.