Zoom Diallo visiting Gonzaga for Portland game

Diallo is the top-ranked boys basketball prospect in Washington

In the three decades Tim Kelly has coached high school boys basketball in Washington, he says he's never had a player quite like Zoom Diallo.

Diallo, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard at Curtis High School, is taking an official visit to Gonzaga for the Bulldogs' home game vs. Portland on January 14.

Diallo led Curtis to the 2022 Class 4A Washington high school state championship, scoring 22 points in the title game and earning tournament MVP honors. 

He has picked up offers from Arizona, Florida State, Kansas, UCLA and several other schools. He took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga in September and has already taken official visits to Arizona and Florida State.

