Mariners Pay Tribute to Gonzaga Baseball Coach Danny Evans

Over the Weekend the Mariners Paid Tribute to the Late Coach Pregame

In a touching move over the weekend the Seattle Mariners paid tribute to the late Dany Evans who tragically passed away earlier this year.

In addition to welcoming his family on field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game they played a touching tribute video as well.

You can check out the video from the game above as well as hear the tribute that Michael Jackson and Steve Hertz had for coach Evans earlier this year on our podcast.