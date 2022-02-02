Skip to main content

USD Basketball Head Coach Sam Scholl Talks With Dan Dickau

Scholl Joins Gonzaga Nation to Preview this week's matchup

The Gonzaga mens basketball team takes on the USD Torreros this week in WCC play and Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau to preview the game. 

Coach Scholl breaks down how the freshman class for USD has made an immediate impact and contributed to some key conference wins. He outlines what he hopes to see from the young guns as they take on the challenge that is Gonzaga. 

They also talk at length about how the last two years have been tough but has helped the program grow from adversity, especially when it comes to local recruiting. 

Finally they highlight some of the key aspects of Thursday's game that fans need to keep an eye out for. 

With new content posted daily from program legends Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

USD Head Coach Sam Scholl Talks With Dan Dickau
Videos

USD Basketball Head Coach Sam Scholl Talks With Dan Dickau

1 minute ago
gonzaga-nation-1x1
Podcasts

Gonzaga nation Podcast: Dan and Adam Grade the Season so Far

Jan 31, 2022
This Week in WCC Basketball January 31st
WCC News

This Week in WCC Basketball January 31st Edition

Jan 31, 2022
Photo Jan 29, 9 02 35 PM
Basketball

No. 1 and 2 in national rankings hold steady with Gonzaga and Auburn

Jan 31, 2022
Zags in NBA photo
Basketball

Four Zags face off as Grizzlies defeat Wizards Saturday

Jan 30, 2022
Photo Jan 29, 6 21 15 PM
Photos

Photogallery: Gonzaga Beats Portland 104-72

Jan 30, 2022
Photo Jan 29, 8 01 30 PM
Basketball

Recap: Zags shoot the lights out against Portland

Jan 30, 2022
Basketball

From upsets to a historic performance: looking back at Zags-Pilots rivalry

Jan 29, 2022
Fridays with Sac & Jack - January 28th
Podcasts

Sac & jack Podcast Exclusive: Gonzaga Continues to Impress and McDonalds Changes the Game

Jan 28, 2022