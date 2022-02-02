USD Basketball Head Coach Sam Scholl Talks With Dan Dickau

The Gonzaga mens basketball team takes on the USD Torreros this week in WCC play and Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau to preview the game.

Coach Scholl breaks down how the freshman class for USD has made an immediate impact and contributed to some key conference wins. He outlines what he hopes to see from the young guns as they take on the challenge that is Gonzaga.

They also talk at length about how the last two years have been tough but has helped the program grow from adversity, especially when it comes to local recruiting.

Finally they highlight some of the key aspects of Thursday's game that fans need to keep an eye out for.

