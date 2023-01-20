Skip to main content

What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's shocking loss: 'They guarded Drew (Timme) physically'

“Just big, strong physical dudes just shoving us out of the way," said Few.

SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak, the eighth-longest streak in Division I men's college basketball history.

Loyola Marymount held national player of the year candidate Drew Timme to 17 points and 7 rebounds while Michael Graham, a bench player for the Lions, led all players with 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes.

LMU's 6-foot-2 point guard Cam Shelton also outrebounded Timme, grabbing 9 boards to go along with his game-high 27 points. 

Here's a snapshot of what Few had to say after the game. Watch the video for his full comments:

Few on the physical play:

"They played us really physical and had some athletes that protected the rim," said Few.

Few on being outrebounded:

“Just big, strong physical dudes just shoving us out of the way and grabbing it,” Few said of LMU’s ability to rebound.

Few on Cam Shelton:

“He’s a really good player. He’s great with the ball,” Few said. “He’s one of the leading scorers in the league. He’s strong and has a lot of freedom.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions73
Videos

Watch: Anton Watson nearly saves Gonzaga with steal and dunk in final minutes

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions55
Videos

What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's shocking loss: 'They guarded Drew (Timme) physically'

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Mark Few
Basketball

3 takeaways from Gonzaga’s stunning home loss: Zags overwhelmed by Loyola Marymount’s physical play

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Loyola Marymount Lions50
Basketball

Down goes No. 6 Gonzaga: Loyola Marymount snaps Zags' 75-game home win streak

By Henry Krueger
Gonzaga Bulldogs Portland Pilots23
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
stan johnson lmu thumbnail
Podcasts

LMU men's basketball head coach Stan Johnson joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Zoom Diallo Gonzaga Bulldogs3
Podcasts

Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau talk about Zoom Diallo's Gonzaga visit

By Christian Pedersen
Malachi Smith Gonzaga Bulldogs
Basketball

Malachi Smith, No. 6 Gonzaga hope to continue hot shooting against LMU

By Henry Krueger
sac and jack generic thumbnail
Podcasts

Are the Gonzaga Bulldogs the most exciting college basketball team in the country?

By Christian Pedersen